Did Prince William Just Reveal The Name Of The Third Royal Baby?

It could be Prince Alexander...

Prince William gave us a clue as to the royal baby’s name yesterday, and now he might have dropped an even bigger hint.

The Duke, 35, and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday, with Kensington Palace tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

We were introduced to the little prince just seven hours later, when the couple posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing, St Mary’s Hospital.

William headed to Westminster Abbey with brother Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle yesterday, for the annual Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving of Anzac Day.

The event remembers the Gallipoli landings of 25 April 1915, and all Australians and New Zealanders who’ve given their lives in the service of their countries.

As William chatted to Alexander Downer – Australia’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom – it was suggested that he could name his son after him.

‘Have you thought about the name Alexander for him?’ the former foreign minister asked, to which William replied: ‘Well, it’s funny you should say that. It’s a good name.’

So, could it be Alexander? Well, we’re not sure, as it’s already one of Prince George’s middle names. And according to bets, Arthur, James and Albert are more likely.

But it’s all to play for, so we guess we’ll just have to wait and see…