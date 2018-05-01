Will Prince Louis Be Attending Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding?

One-month-old page boy, anyone?

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April, naming their newborn Louis Arthur Charles – known officially as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Since his birth, Louis has become the most talked about baby of the moment, with fans across the world eager to know everything, from the meaning behind his moniker to who his godparents will be – with some speculating that aunt-to-be Meghan Markle could be on the list.

The main question surrounding the baby prince, however, is whether he will be in attendance at his uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle later this month, with both his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George rumoured to be part of the bridal party.

The wedding is set to take place on 19 May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, with royal family members and celebrity friends coming from far and wide.

Being just one month old at the time of the wedding, some thought Louis be excluded from the nuptials, but the general consensus is that he will probably be in attendance, although it’s unlikely that we will actually see him.

‘William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte’s involvement in the ceremony,’ reported HELLO‘s royal correspondent Emily Nash. ‘I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service.’

Will we see the baby prince? We’ll have to wait and see.