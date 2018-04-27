There’s Something Very Interesting About Prince Louis’ First Name

It's not the first time it's cropped up...

As you’ll know by now, Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially named their third child.

Kensington Palace announced this morning that the couple have gone for Louis Arthur Charles, with the newborn’s full title being His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Very cute. And very regal.

But it’s actually quite a surprising choice, with bets consistently being on Arthur, James and Albert. And what’s even more interesting is the fact that Kate and Wills have already used the moniker.

Their eldest son George’s full name is George Alexander Louis. They must really like it, eh?

TBH, it isn’t exactly that odd for members of the Royal Family to be called similar things. The same names tend to crop up over and over again, with William’s middle names being Arthur Philip Louis.

His younger brother Harry is officially Henry Charles Albert David, while his father Prince Charles is Charles Philip Arthur George and uncle Prince Edward is Edward Antony Richard Louis.

Whatever reason Kate and Wills used for recycling the name, we’re big fans. Welcome to the world, little Louis!