This Is The Reason Why Prince Harry Might Never Wear A Wedding Ring

And he’s not the only one...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement last year, with the royal wedding date officially set for 19 May 2018.

With the nuptials in sight, fans and followers are speculating about everything from Meghan’s dress designer to Prince Harry’s best man.

Something that came up this week however is the subject of rings.

While most have been concerned with which style of band Meghan will choose to sit alongside her sparkling engagement diamond, they might want to focus their attention on Harry, who it seems may remain ring-free.

Yes, that’s right. Prince Harry might not wear a wedding ring and it’s all for a very simple reason – personal preference. And he’s not alone, with more and more men choosing to go wedding ring free – including both his grandfather Prince Philip and his brother, Prince William.

Prince William, who married Kate Middleton in 2011, has never worn a wedding ring, and all because he simply doesn’t want to.

‘He’s not one for jewellery’ explained a Palace aide. ‘He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.’

We still don’t know if Harry will be following suit but we doubt Meghan is worried – it seems highly unlikely that Prince Harry will have to remind anyone that he is a married man after their televised wedding – with tens of millions of viewers expected to tune in.

Plus, luckily she has enough bling for the two of them, never seen without that gorgeous engagement ring.