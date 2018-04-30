Prince Harry Is On A Pre-Wedding ‘Health Kick’, Inspired By Meghan Markle

By Jessica Ransom

From the editors of Good To Know

Prince Harry is set to wed Meghan Markle in just a few weeks time, and is reportedly focused on his health in the run up to their big day.

Everyone wants to look their best at their wedding – and it seems Prince Harry is no exception to this. With his nuptials just around the corner on 19 May, the prince is said to have committed to a carb-free diet, inspired by bride-to-be.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry has joined in with his future wife’s diet and exercise regime, which includes regular trips to his exclusive £575-a-month gym near the couple’s Kensington Palace home.

Like Meghan, Harry is also thought to have taken up juicing and has cut out processed food for superfood ingredients like kale and quinoa.

A source tells the paper: ‘Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is.’

The source continues: ‘They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.’

Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan have already revealed that they’ll be having a lemon and elderflower wedding cake, but their full menu has not yet been released. Perhaps the couple will opt for healthy dishes for their guests and stick to Meghan’s preference for ‘clean eating’.

At Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding in 2011, the menu championed local ingredients and included a starter of salmon and a main of roast lamb.

Harry famously proposed while the couple were cooking a roast chicken, so perhaps they’ll pay tribute to this special moment.

Following their pre-wedding health-kick, could Meghan and Harry move away from tradition and go vegan? According to an interview the former actress gave Best Health in 2015, Meghan likes to eat vegan during the week, choosing breakfast and lunch recipes that avoid meat, fish, dairy and any other animal products.

With just a few weeks to go we don’t have long to wait to see the bride and groom walk down the aisle, and all the details from their big day will be revealed.

We’re excited, are you?