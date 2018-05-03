Prince Harry Is Breaking This Major Royal Tradition For The Sweetest Reason

This is lovely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed later this month, with the royal wedding taking place on 19 May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

With just over two weeks to go until the big day, fans and followers have been speculating about everything from Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer to her bridesmaid line up, with it being announced just last week that Prince William would be Harry’s best man.

Focus turned this week however to the subject of rings – but the news isn’t what we expected.

While most have previously been concerned with which style of band Meghan will choose to sit alongside her sparkling engagement diamond, attention has turned to Harry, who it has been announced is breaking a major royal tradition with his wedding ring.

It was presumed that the 33-year-old might not wear a wedding ring, with both his brother Prince William and his grandfather Prince Philip opting to go ring-free out of personal preference.

To everyone’s surprise however, it was reported this week that Harry would be breaking royal tradition, with a source claiming that the groom wants to wear a wedding band.

‘It is simply down to personal preference,’ a royal aide told the Daily Mail.

We can’t wait for May 19.