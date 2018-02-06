One Member Of The Royal Family May Not Be Invited To Prince Harry’s Wedding

It's been reported that Sarah Ferguson has been left off Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle's guest list

It’s only three months until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married, and it’s been reported that invites will be going out this week.

We’ll be waiting by the letterbox, guys.

It’s said that around 600 guests will join the couple at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May, including several members of the Royal Family.

Those expected to be in attendance include Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

But there’s one person speculated not to be on the list – Harry’s aunt Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie – who’s the ex-wife of Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew and mum to his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – also missed out on William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

A source told The Sun: ‘The Duchess of York is not invited to Harry’s wedding. The invites are being sent out this week and she’s not on the list.

‘She is still lobbying for an invite but Harry remains adamant he doesn’t want her there.’

However, it’s now been claimed that Harry, 33, does want to invite Fergie. The 58-year-old was once close to his mother Princess Diana, and according to the Daily Express, he’s insisted that she should be there.

Apparently, it’s being thought of as a way of healing ‘broken family ties’.

See: Donald Trump Reveals If He’s Been Invited To Meghan And Harry’s Wedding

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

If the Duchess of York doesn’t bag an invite, she’ll get to see Harry and Meghan at the same church a few months later.

Eugenie, 27, recently announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, and the couple are getting hitched in the same chapel as Harry and Meghan in October.

Whatever happens, we’re sure both days will be beautiful.