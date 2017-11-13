Apparently Prince Harry Broke Royal Protocol On Remembrance Sunday

His appearance has caused a stir among military personnel

Princes Harry and William both took part in the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph over the weekend.

Their father, Prince Charles, led the tributes during the ceremony on behalf of the Queen, who watched from the balcony as she wanted to be by Prince Philip’s side. Her husband retired from public duties earlier this year.

However, it seems Harry’s on Sunday appearance ruffled a few feathers, as one member of the elite cavalry regiment has voiced distaste for the prince’s decision not to shave off his beard.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, didn’t appear at the proceedings, as Harry recently joked that there was ‘no where to hide her’ at these types of events.

‘Prince Harry is letting us all down,’ the serving member told The Mirror. ‘There’s no place for beards in the Queen’s cavalry.’

Members of the public quickly jumped to the prince’s defence, many pointing out that he retired from active duty two years ago.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson has since confirmed that, as he is no longer a serving officer, the rules do not apply.

‘On background I can confirm that Prince Harry is no longer a serving officer and therefore does not have to comply with any of these regulations,’ the spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

We’re sure that if Harry was still a serving member of the armed forces, he would have got rid of beard ahead of the ceremony.

Either way, we at Look think the prince looks great with a bit of facial fuzz.

By Lucy Abbersteen