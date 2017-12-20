Prince Harry Receives Some Good News Ahead Of His Wedding Day

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the world is hanging on every last update. And, following his engagement to the American actress, it seems as though the husband-to-be has just received some more very good news, in the form of a promotion.

Merry Christmas indeed.

After 64 years in the job, Prince Philip has stepped down from his role as the Captain General of the Royal Marines. He has passed the mantle onto Harry – with the Queen’s approval, of course.

‘The Queen has been pleased to give her formal approval to the appointment of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales as Captain General Royal Marines,’ Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Philip officially announced his retirement earlier this year, at the age of 96, stepping back from public duties.

In August he attended his last official engagement, making an appearance at the Royal Marines 1664 Global Challenge parade at Buckingham Palace.

We have no doubt that Prince Harry will step up and do a great job.

We’re wishing him all the best for his new role.