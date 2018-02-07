So, Prince William And Prince Harry Have A Secret Step-Sister

Wait... what?

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

We thought we knew everything about the royal family.

From the hilarious nickname Prince Philip has for Queen Elizabeth down to her Majesty’s favourite song (SO appropriate btw) it seems like there isn’t anything we don’t know about the life of Liz.

We’re even clued up on the lives of the extended royal family, from what Meghan Markle eats to get flawless skin to the surprising reason why Kate Middleton never goes anywhere without a clutch bag.

But it turns out there is a pretty big fact about Princes William and Harry that we had NO idea about.

Yep, apparently Prince William and Prince Harry have a step-sister called Laura.

Laura Lopes is the daughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but ever since Camilla married Prince Charles in 2005 she decided to keep her out of the public eye.

What’s even more surprising, though, is the fact that Laura was actually a bridesmaid for Kate in 2011 when she married Prince William. Though given that all eyes were on the happy couple it’s easy to see how Laura was missed.

Laura also has a brother (which means Wills and Harry also have a step-brother) called Tom, who is a food author and journalist.

The two are the children of Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowels, who divorced in 1995.