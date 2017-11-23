Prince Harry Just Landed A New Job And We’re Buzzed About It

Big congratulations to the prince!

By Jenny Proudfoot

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

It’s just been announced that Prince Harry is joining the team at Radio 4, working on the Today programme as a guest editor over the festive period.

For the 14th consecutive year, control of the show will be handed over to a selection of public figures to guest edit between Christmas and New Year – allowing them to shine a light on the issues close to their heart.

More: Meghan Markle Just Took A Huge Step In Her Relationship With Prince Harry

More: The Black Friday Clothing Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Being an advocate for so many charities and foundations, it’s going to be hard for Prince Harry to choose which issues to focus on; he’s at the forefront of multiple movements from Heads Together to The Invictus Games.

But according to Kensington Palace he has already started working on his segments: ‘He is working closely with Today‘s team to produce segments on a range of topics, including youth violence, conservation and mental health,’ a statement read.

The 33-year-old prince is in good company, with his fellow guest editors including Baroness Trumpington, Tamara Rojo, Ben Okri – and even an actual robot. Yes, really.

More: The Black Friday Beauty Deals We’re Most Excited About

More: Meghan Markle’s Body Double Just Sparked Engagement Rumours

‘We are delighted by the range of guest editors this year,’ announced Sarah Sands, editor of Today. ‘This Christmas tradition allows our listeners to benefit from the experiences and perspectives of remarkable public figures.

‘We finish with a programme dedicated to AI which gives a glimpse of the future of Today.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

While a set date for Prince Harry’s segments haven’t yet been confirmed, we officially cannot wait to listen!