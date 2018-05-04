How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Celebrate The Memory Of Princess Diana On Their Wedding Day

New information about the Royal Wedding has been released by the Press Secretary to Prince Harry...

We are two weeks away from the wedding of the year, and a new statement has been issued by Kensington Palace to release even more details.

There has been quite a bit of speculation over how much involvement Meghan Markle’s family were going to have in the big day, and it has now officially been confirmed that the couple are ‘very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor.’

‘Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day,’ the statement said.

What’s more, it has now been confirmed that Meghan’s dad will walk her down the isle of St George’s Chapel on May 19.

Prince Harry, who had already named Prince William as his Best Man, is also keen to involve his late mother’s family on the day.

All three of Diana, Princess of Wales’ siblings will be attending, and it has been announced that Lady Jane Fellowes will give a reading.

‘Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,’ the statement read.

This is just one meaningful detail that shows how the ceremony will reflect the bride and groom, something that was promised ever since the original engagement announcement.

More details are expected to be released in the next few weeks…