Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Confirmed Their Wedding Music

But will there be a Spice Girls reunion?

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding taking place in less than a month, we’re all counting down the days until the royal couple ties the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Put 19 May in your diaries, people!

With just over a month to go, there’s plenty of wedding prep for the royal couple, from finalising the seating arrangements and OK-ing the flowers to selecting the official bridal party, with Prince Harry supposedly only recently making Prince William his best man and selecting the wedding photographer.

The most recent wedding update is focused on the music, with the couple announcing who they’ve chosen to play on their big day.

‘Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have shared some further details about the music for their wedding service at St. George’s Chapel,’ Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Twitter yesterday. ‘The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George’s Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists and musicians.’

’19-year-old cellist Sheku Kenneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus,’ was announced as one of the performers by Kensington Palace. ‘Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation.’

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir were also named as performers, with Kensington Palace explaining: ‘The Choir is made up of a group of British artist dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years.’

The announcement concluded: ‘Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works.’

While the music for the reception hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, there are rumours that Elton John and Ed Sheeran could be performing, with further speculation that even the Spice Girls could be reforming for a performance.

It looks like we’ll have to wait and see.