The Sentimental Detail On Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invites

To symbolise the relationship, they've have been printed with American ink on English card

For 600 lucky people, the invite of the century is now officially winging its way to their letterbox, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their wedding invitations yesterday.

The service, taking place at St George’s Chapel set within the grounds of Windsor Castle, will play host to the 600 guests and a further 200 will be invited to an evening reception at Frogmore House, again within the walls of Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles is officially hosting the celebrations on May 19th, as shown by the official unveiling of the wedding invitations by Kensington Palace. The invitation features the Three Feather Badge of The Prince of Wales and was produced by a machine affectionately known as ‘Maude’ – God bless Maude!

The invitations, set to be posted via Royal Mail (naturally) this week, have been produced by the printing company, Barnard & Westwood, which has held a Royal Warrant for Printing & Bookbinding by Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen since 1985. To symbolise the relationship, the invites have been printed with American ink on English card whilst being printed in gold and black. Names of the guests will be later be hand written by a calligrapher.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

As we near ever closer to the wedding day itself more details are set to emerge including who Meghan has selected to be part of her bridal party and who Prince Harry’s best man will be. At this stage we know that after the wedding ceremony itself the couple and senior royals will embark on a carriage procession around the suburban town. The entire ceremony will also be televised.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to have key roles whilst the Queen will also attend alongside Meghan’s family and a sprinkling of a-list celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra expected to be a bridesmaid.