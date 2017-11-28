We Finally Have A Date For The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Mark it on your calendars, folks!

More details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials have been released – and yes, we now finally have a date for the wedding of 2018 (almost).

Along with the official engagement announcement and photocall on Monday, we were told that the royal couple’s wedding would take place in Spring 2018. And although we weren’t given the exact date, we could safely assume the celebrations wouldn’t be in April, as that’s when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is due.

Following the initial announcement made by the Prince of Wales, this afternoon it was announced that the wedding will take place in May next year at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

As well as details of the ceremony, we were told that the royal couple will undertake their first official engagements on Friday, in Nottingham.

How exciting!

Yesterday Prince Harry told the world that he knew Meghan was the one ‘the very first time we met’, and the two shared details of the at-home proposal in an intimate interview with the BBC.

We caught several glimpses of Meghan’s beautiful engagement ring yesterday – a three-diamond white gold piece with a very special hidden meaning.

Roll on the wedding of the year! Is it bad that we’re more excited about this than Christmas?

By Lucy Abbersteen