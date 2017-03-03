Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reach A Relationship Milestone

The prince has just made his feelings for the actress very clear...

It’s official. We’re totally invested in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

The pair, who have been dating for a few months now, seem to be going from strength-to-strength with their romance.

And it seems as though they’ve just reached another milestone – and we are too excited.

Why? Well, we hear wedding bells.

Don’t get your knickers too twisted just yet, because there hasn’t been a royal engagement. But, Harry’s best friend, Tom Inskip, is about to walk down the isle – and the prince is set to take his lady as his date for the occasion.

TOO CUTE.

It’s not your standard wedding, either, it’s a super fancy affair in Jamaica.

Not jealous. Nope, not jealous at all…

The prince was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday to join the wedding party, and Meghan is reportedly set to follow from her home in Toronto.

It’s the first time that Meghan, 35, will be spending quality time with Harry and his close friends. But we can’t imagine a better scenario for the introductions to happen, can you?

A source reportedly told the Daily Mail: ‘This the first time that she and Harry have socialised so openly as a couple and is a significant step up in their relationship.

‘Make no mistake, he is heads over heels about her. This one could go all the way.’

Aww. We have goosebumps.