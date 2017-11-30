This Is Most Likely The Mutual Friend Who Set Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Up

If we get a day off work for their wedding, we owe her everything...

Newly engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are obviously, totally, undeniably, irrevocably, head-over-heels in love. If you can make goofy faces with each other, that’s L-O-V-E.

And while people are guessing what Markle will wear to walk down the aisle next May, one burning question is left unanswered – Who is the proud matchmaker that ignited their fairytale romance?

During the duo’s first joint TV interview, Prince Harry confirmed how they first met back in 2016: ‘We were introduced by a mutual friend.’

However, Markle then chimed in with, ‘We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that,’ which actually revealed that the mystery matchmaker friend is actually a woman.

Prior to the interview, reports had swirled that they’d met at the super hush-hush, members-only club Soho House, by way of Markus Anderson, who worked for the club and knew them both separately.

So if the friend is actually female, who is she?

As Vanity Fair points out, all signs lead to fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who by the way is tagged in the Instagram of Markle and Anderson above and has stepped out publicly with Markle in the past.

This delightful trio (Markle, Anderson, Nonoo) even traveled to Spain together last year and could essentially be in royal match-making cahoots.

Nonoo was previously married to Alexander Gilkes, a close friend of Prince Harry. This all mathematically adds up, but is it true?

A representative from Nonoo’s camp recently told People, ‘Misha will not be discussing anything surrounding her relationship with Meghan.’

While she didn’t confirm or deny anything, she has previously talked about her love for Markle.

‘I love her to death,’ she told the Evening Standard. ‘She is the coolest girl in the world. She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her.’

Regardless of who actually introduced Harry to Markle, we’re just pleased that someone did!