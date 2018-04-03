Why Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Miss Easter With The Royal Family?

The couple were absent from the celebrations on Easter Sunday...

Kate Middleton and Prince William were amongst members of the Royal Family who attended a special Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor over the weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is believed to be due in April, was glowing in a black maternity coat dress as she smiled for the cameras.

The Queen was also in attendance, but it seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were missing from the celebrations.

According to reports, Prince Harry and his bride-to-be instead decided to enjoy some well-deserved alone time over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

A Hello! report claimed ‘royal sources’ indicated that the loved-up couple wanted to spend a little time away from the public eye, although it is not known where they spent their weekend.

Considering they have been working hard towards their wedding – with new details being released every few days, it seems – whilst also lending their support to a number of important public events, we think it’s nice that they were able to take a break.

But on a slightly more selfish note, we hope they step out together again soon as we’d like our fix of cute couple moments.

Oh, and some more style inspo from Ms. Markle wouldn’t go amiss either.