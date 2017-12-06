The Internet Thinks Love Actually Predicted Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Relationship

And we’re here for it…

From the editors of InStyle US

Words by Anna Duff

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is basically the storyline of a rom-com.

Beautiful American actress meets British prince… Yep, we can totally see that being made into a Hollywood blockbuster. Meghan could even play herself.

But now it’s been pointed out that Meghan and Prince Harry could actually have been inspired by a movie themselves.

It’s almost Christmas, so you’ve probably already watched Love Actually approximately 7 times. And that means you’ll have been reminded of schoolboy Sam’s adorable crush on his American classmate Joanna.

He tells step-dad Daniel he’s in love with her, and then proceeds to learn the drums just so he can perform alongside her at the end-of-term show. This leads to possibly our favourite scene of the whole film, when he runs through the airport to plant a kiss on his one true love. Our hearts.

Now an eagle-eyed Twitter user has noticed that Harry, 33, and 36-year-old Meghan are pretty much Sam and Joanna all grown up.

Yes, really.

It’s a Christmas miracle. We wonder if Harry will play the drums at their wedding?