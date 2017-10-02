Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s PDA Is Just The Absolute Cutest

The couple looked completely smitten at the Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really stepped things up a notch at the Invictus Games over the weekend.

The loved-couple were snapped canoodling at the event’s closing ceremony in Toronto, Canada, with even a kiss being shared. Ooh.

Harry, 32, could be seen wrapping his arm around his girlfriend’s shoulders as they whispered romantically to each other. The pair were clearly in high spirits, with plenty of pictures showing them giggling and laughing.

Then, in a very unexpected move, Hazza cheekily planted a smacker on Meghan’s cheek. Awww.

This display of affection came days after Harry and Meghan, 36, made their first official public appearance.

They attended the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games last weekend, and sat side-by-side to watch the wheelchair tennis semi-final on Monday.

American actress Meghan already appeared to be at ease with Harry’s royal lifestyle, happily chatting to players’ wives and children and accepting small gifts from admirers.

But Meghan isn’t the only important woman that Harry spent time with throughout the Games. Her mother Doria Ragland was also there, and joined the pair in their VIP box at the closing ceremony.

Does she approve? We can only guess, but judging by the photo of them chatting animatedly we’re gonna say a firm yes.

Harry set up the Invictus Games in 2014, for wounded, sick or injured armed services personnel. This year’s event featured 550 athletes from 17 nations competing in 12 sports, including wheelchair basketball, archery and golf.

Toronto is a pretty handy place for Harry and Meghan, as she films legal drama Suits in the city.

Now that they’ve stepped out together, rumours of an engagement are at an all-time high. Eee, we can only hope and wait…