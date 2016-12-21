Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Is Keen For Children, Says Her Nephew

Meghan Markle's nephew has revealed the actress's plans for children as her and Harry move forward in their relationship...

So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be reaching those relationship milestones earlier than we thought, if what her nephew says it anything to go by.

Harry and Meghan are thought to have been dating for about six months, and now that she’s got the Queen’s official seal of approval, it’s no wonder Meghan’s looking to the future.

And Tyler Dooley, who is the nephew of 35-year-old Meghan, says the Suits actress has definitely got babies on the brain.

Read: The Queen Gives Her Opinion On Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle…

The closest I will ever come to channeling @Beyonce. #hotsauceinmybagswag #actually #just #hotsauceinmybag 😂 (photo cred: @jessicamulroney) A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

‘She’s achieved success in her career and now she’s found Mr Right,’ he explains. ‘A family is next. She has said she wants to have kids and she would be a good wife and mother.

‘She had a mothering side even as a young girl – she’s a natural and it’s the right time for her to have a family.’

Aw.

Tyler, who’s dad is Meghan’s half brother, also added rather cutely that he’d always seen her as a maternal figure.

‘Meghan has always been very caring. I look up to her now, just like I did when I was a kid’, he added.

Read: Prince Harry Releases A Statement Defending Girlfriend Meghan Markle…

Cheating on bogart & guy with this little muffin 🙈 #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

And it sounds like Meghan hasn’t been put off by the huge amount of media attention surrounding her and her royal boyfriend, either, with her nephew saying that she was actually ‘excited’ when the news was finally made public.

‘Meghan emailed when the news about her and Prince Harry hit the headlines,’ he added. ‘She said she was very excited, very happy and content. You could really tell she was in a good place.’