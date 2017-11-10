So THAT's why she wasn't there...

Let’s be honest, we all have a bit of a soft spot for Prince Harry and his cracking sense of humour.

Fans of the royal’s budding relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle will love a recent joke he made about his girlfriend during a public engagement this week.

The prince attended Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance on Thursday to pay his respects and speak to war veterans ahead of Armistice Day this Sunday.

More: Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Weren’t Next To Each Other At The Invictus Games

Bomb disposal expert Matt Weston, who served in Afghanistan, told reporters that when he asked where Meghan was, the prince quipped that he couldn’t bring his girlfriend along because there was nowhere he could hide her.

‘I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn’t here,’ he told reporters, according to Hello! Magazine.

‘I asked if she would come next time because she’s awesome, and he said he couldn’t hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn’t have to hide her.’

More: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t Be Making An Engagement Announcement Any Time Soon

The couple has been dating for just over a year, and have treated the public to a few glimpses of (the most adorable) PDA since announcing their relationship.

‘I would love to meet her – I think she’s very cool,’ Matt added. ‘[Harry’s] a very lucky man and she’s brilliant.’

Think we all agree that Meghan and Harry seem perfect for each other.

By Lucy Abbersteen