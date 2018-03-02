Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Inviting Members Of The Public To Their Wedding

The Royal Wedding date has been penciled into our diary for a while now.

Under Saturday 19th May, you’ll see Meghan and Prince Harry’s name along with a bunch of hand-drawn hearts. It’s been highlighted. And underlined. And we’re not even ashamed.

Yup. The whole nation appears to be waiting for their special day. And now, it looks like YOU might be in with a chance of bagging your own invitation.

In a statement released on the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace, it was revealed that ‘Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day.’

WE KNOW.

These special guests will be able to ‘watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests,’ and will also have a front row seat to the ‘carriage procession as it departs from the castle.’

According to the announcement, 1,200 of these guests will be hand-picked from ‘all corners of the UK,’ with a particular emphasis on ‘young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities.’

This, of course, is in-line with both Harry and Meghan’s passion for inspiring and supporting younger generations.

It has also been stated that 200 of the public invites will be extended to those working in charities and organisations that are close to the couple, 100 will be given to pupils of local schools, 610 to Windsor Castle community members and 530 are reserved for Members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate.

A press release has explained that Meghan and Harry want their big day ‘to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,’ with a view to ‘reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.’