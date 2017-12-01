Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make First Official Visit Together (And We Love Them Even More)

MATCHING. OUTFITS.

Be still our beating hearts – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are carrying out their first royal duties as an engaged couple today. And it goes without saying that they look A-D-O-R-A-B-L-E.

Newly-appointed royal fashion icon Meghan has opted for a full-length navy coat for the occasion, paired with black heeled suede boots and a burgundy bag (plus that engagement ring). The couple even went all matchy-matchy on us…

SO on trend, it hurts.

The pair will kick off their day in the city by visiting a World Aids Day fair held by the Terrence Higgins Trust, a cause no doubt close to Prince Harry’s heart – he famously took an HIV test over Facebook live last year to raise awareness.

The couple will then move on to the Mapperley site of Nottingham Academy to watch a ‘hip-hopera’ performed by students. How exciting!

Of course all anyone wants to do is copy Meghan’s style RN, so we’ve found a couple of high street buys you can nab for yourself.

We’ve even found a pair of high street boots that are *IDENTICAL* to the ones Meghan is wearing as we speak. You’re welcome.

Earlier in the week the pair announced they’re getting married next May at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (and naturally we’ve got everything crossed for an invite).

Meghan seems to be loving royal duties already!

Just when you think it’s impossible to adore these two any more…

By Lucy Abbersteen