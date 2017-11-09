Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Making Any Engagement Announcements Before April

Check your calendars and you might see why...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the cutest royal couple since, err, Kate and Wills, we guess.

After several months of dating out of the public eye, the couple finally made their first public appearance together earlier this year at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

The world and his wife were treated to all of the adorable PDA we could ever wish for – these two are SO cute.

But for all those die hard Harry-Meghan fans waiting to hear the sound of wedding bells, we have some news that may quash all hopes of an engagement announcement happening any time soon.

According to The Daily Beast, the pair won’t be disclosing any potential wedding plans they have until at least next April.

So, why as far away as April, we hear you ask? Let us break it down for you.

Unless you were on a digital detox or living under a rock at the time, you’ll know that it was recently announced Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their their third child.

Said royal baby, a brother or sister for little Prince George and Princess Charlotte, is due in April 2018. Which means that any Royal engagement announced before then could overshadow the arrival of the fifth in line to the throne.

‘There won’t be any announcement until at least after Kate has had her baby in April,’ a source close to the palace ‘confidently’ told The Daily Beast.

Better put our feet up, royal fans, as we could be waiting for Prince Harry’s engagement announcement for some time yet…

By Lucy Abbersteen