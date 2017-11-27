And of course, we couldn't be more excited – fiiiinaaaallyyyy!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged! The news we’ve all been waiting to hear has finally arrived.

The official announcement was made at 10am this morning, much to the nation’s joy. Kensington Palace said:

‘The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family.

The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course.’

News of the royal relationship between the Suits actress and the Prince was first confirmed last September, and since then they’ve had the attention of the entire world as their romance has blossomed.

It was recently confirmed that Meghan would be having Christmas dinner at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, so we knew things were getting very serious between the couple.

We wonder what Meghan’s title will be when these two finally get hitched?

We’re so happy that the news is now official and can’t wait for their big day – our biggest congratulations go out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Roll on the next royal wedding!

By Lucy Abbersteen