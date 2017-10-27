How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet? A new documentary is going to answer ALL of those questions...

We’re totally onboard the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bandwagon.

The 33-year-old has long been a firm-favourite when it comes to the Royal Family, what with his cheeky down-to-earth ways and his tendency to speak out about the difficult subjects.

And it’s fair to say that there’s been a lot of hype surrounding Harry’s blossoming romance with Meghan, with ‘engagement’ rumours following them around for months.

There’s so much interest, in fact, that Channel 4 have embarked on an entire documentary based on the couple.

The one-off special, named When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, is said to offer a unique insight into their relationship, from how they met to the story of her ancestors.

And royal expert Katie Nicholl has some very interesting information to share about how they first came to know each other.

‘He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends,’ said the royal expert.

Eee! So it looks like Harry had been harbouring a crush on his now-girlfriend long before they’d even met.

Yup. Our hearts have melted.

According to The Sun, Katie continued: ‘She told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, ‘Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ And he said ‘Meghan Markle from Suits.’’

The American actress, 36, has been playing the New York paralegal in the hit TV show for six years.

So, how did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually meet IRL?

Well, according to Katie – who features in the Channel 4 documentary – Harry set it up through a mutual friend when Meghan was in London.

She explained: ‘He asked Markus [Anderson] if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House.

‘There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk.

‘She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn’t swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute.’

And the rest, as they say, is history…

When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance will air on Channel 4 on Saturday 28th October at 9pm.