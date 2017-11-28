Prince Harry Had No Idea Who Meghan Markle Was Before They Met

Hazza definitely wasn't binge-watching Suits on his days off

Newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ultimate romance goals now, but once upon a time they basically had no idea who each other was.

In an interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain last night, 33-year-old Harry revealed that he’d never heard of Suits actress Meghan, 36, before meeting her on a blind date.

He said: ‘No, I had never even heard about her until this friend said “Meghan Markle”. I was like: “Right, okay, give me a bit of background!”

‘So no, I’d never watched Suits, I’d never heard of Meghan before, and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her.’

Obviously, Meghan knew who our Hazza was. But she wasn’t exactly a royal stalker, admitting: ‘I didn’t know much about him – I just asked: “Is he nice?” Because if he wasn’t kind I didn’t really see there was any point.

‘For both of us though it was really refreshing because, given that I didn’t know much about him, everything that I’ve learned about him I’ve learned through him.’

Aw. More details of Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials were released this afternoon – and yes, we now finally have a date for the wedding of 2018 (almost).

Following yesterday’s initial engagement announcement, it was confirmed that the wedding will take place in May next year at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It’s thought that the pair decided against April, as that’s when Harry’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton is due to welcome her third child.

As well as details of the ceremony, we were told that Harry and Meghan will undertake their first official engagements on Friday, in Nottingham.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see more of this super-cute couple. Congratulations again, guys!