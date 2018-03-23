Apparently, There Could Be Another Royal Baby Sooner Than We Thought

And everyone is very excited…

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Ever since Prince Harry showed off his parenting skills catching two-year-old Emily Henson stealing his popcorn at last year’s Invictus Games, fans have been waiting for the 33-year-old prince to become a father himself.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19th, explaining in their engagement interview last year that they are taking ‘one step at a time’ on the family front.

‘Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future’, Harry explained.

But how long in the near future? Well, according to royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, it could happen a lot sooner than we thought.

‘My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding,’ Katie reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. ‘He’s made no secret about wanting children.’

She continued: ‘I think that moment [for Harry] really kicked in when his brother, Prince William, of course, settled down with Kate Middleton. That has definitely gotten Prince Harry pretty broody.

‘The reason he wanted Meghan to meet Prince George and Princess Charlotte was so she could see that — this would be hopefully replicated by them, that they would go on to have children. That you marry into the royal family, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a regular family with cute children, and here are George and Charlotte to show that that can happen. That was really important to him.’

We guess we’ll have to wait and see.