Prince Harry Goes Christmas Caroling Without Meghan Markle

By Simon Perry

From the editors of PEOPLE

Newly engaged Prince Harry stepped out in London on Tuesday night for some festive cheer.

And just like his royal outing on Monday, he was without fiancée Meghan Markle.

Harry, who told the world his engagement news last week, made a surprise visit to a special carol service that raises money for a cause that’s very close to his heart.

The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Trust helps fund schools in Uganda, Africa, and was named for one of the prince’s school friends who died in a car accident.

His brother Thomas is a godfather to Harry’s niece, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Both Harry—who has announced he and Meghan will marry in May—and brother Prince William are patrons of the charity.

Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas was also amongst the guests at St. Luke’s Church.

The actress was there to give one of the readings — Roald Dahl’s version of Little Red Riding Hood.

Also in attendance were Carole Middleton and Pippa and James Matthews.