The One Thing That Prince Harry Is Said To Have Given Up For Meghan Markle

There’s been an awful lot of talk about how Meghan Markle’s life is going to change now that she’s set to join the royal family. The 36-year-old has had to quit Suits, the American TV show that found her fame as an actress, move to the UK and even undergo training for a possible hostage situation.

But has anybody thought about what Prince Harry might have to give up? Relationships are all about compromise, after all.

According to recent reports, Hazza is going to change something important for his bride-to-be.

Yup. The prince is said to be putting his smoking days behind him – great news for his health, and for his marriage.

Harry has previously been pictured a number of times with a cigarette in his hand, whilst out with friends.

Now though, the Mail on Sunday reports that the 33-year-old is ready to be a little more health-conscious – just like his fiancée – quitting the habit for good.

A friend of the couple reportedly told the newspaper: ‘Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker. So there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff.

‘Harry has quit for Meghan.’

