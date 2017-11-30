People Think That Prince Harry’s Ex Just Reacted To His Engagement News

Did Cressida Bonas mean to speak out on the royal engagement? We're pretty sure she was just going about her normal social media business tbh...

Sigh. Following the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, we didn’t think it would take very long for the ‘ex’ chat to start.

See: Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring Has A Very Special Meaning

Whilst we’re over here revelling in just how cute the royal couple’s first interview together really was, others seem to have been keeping a pretty close eye on one of Hazza’s former flame’s Instagram accounts.

The 33-year-old is said to have started dating actress Cressida Bonas back in 2012. According to reports, they were seeing one another for two years, before calling time on their romance in 2014. Yup. Three years ago.

As with anything that involves one of the princes, there was A LOT of interest around the couple at the time. And it seems as though this has resurfaced, as a number of internet users have spotted a ‘cryptic’ post on Cressida’s page.

Truth 🙌🏼 #quotestoliveby 🦋👊🏻 A post shared by Cressida Bonas (@cressida_bonas_) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Posted not-too-long after Heghan made their big announcement, she shared the words: ‘No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all’.

Nope, we’re not too sure how this could be related to the happy news either. But that didn’t stop many people from drawing conclusions.

Others, however, jumped into the comment box to defend Cressida and the inspirational post (which, you know, is quite a standard thing to post to social media).

‘People are saying this is about someone in particular… but what do people know…’ one wrote.

Another added: ‘It’s very stupid of someone to think that Cressida means Harry with this quote..’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Leave her be. If you even took the time to look at her Instagram posts, you’d see she posts quotes a lot. I doubt this has anything to do with recent events…’ said another.

Cressida clearly wasn’t promoting negativity, so we don’t see any reason for anyone else to.

And in the spirit of keeping things happy, we’re just going to leave this photo of Meghan and her prince here.

AWW.

💕💕💕