Kensington Palace Has Confirmed Prince Harry’s Choice Of Best Man

Now we've even more excited for 19 May

Prince William is set to play a very special part in his brother Prince Harry’s wedding next month.

Kensington Palace confirmed this morning that the 35-year-old will be best man when Harry marries fiancée Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May.

A Twitter thread read: ‘Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle.

‘Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011.

‘The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.’

Alongside the messages were some super-cute photos of the princes together, including an adorable childhood snap of them wearing matching police hats. Just look at Hazza’s sassy pose.

The news has been rumoured for quite a while. But it actually came as a bit of a surprise, with it previously being believed that William wouldn’t get the job.

Of course, this wasn’t down to a snubbing. Instead, it was due to the fact that there isn’t traditionally a best man in royal weddings, with royal brides and grooms having ‘supporters’ instead.

However, William and wife Kate Middleton broke with tradition on their wedding day back in 2011, appointing their siblings Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as their best man and maid of honour.

So it makes sense that Harry, 33, is giving his big bro the same privilege.

The next question is, who will Meghan select as her maid of honour? It looks like we’ll have to wait until 19 May to find out…