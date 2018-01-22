Prince Harry Is Said To Have Just Introduced His Bride-To-Be To His Childhood Nanny

'Although the two women are very different, they got on famously...'

Prince Harry has taken Meghan Markle to meet his former nanny, The Sun claims.

According to the report, the 33-year-old felt that it was important to introduce his fiancée to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who helped take care of him and his older brother after the tragic death of his mother, Diana Princess of Wales.

A source told the newspaper: ‘Harry couldn’t wait to introduce Meghan to Tiggy.

‘Although the two women are very different, they got on famously.’

The source later added: ‘She’s a very significant person in Harry’s life, almost like a mother-figure, as she looked after Harry when Princess Diana died.’

Kensington Palace is said to have refused to comment on the alleged meeting.

It’s no secret that Meghan, who will wed Prince Harry in May, seems to be getting on swimmingly with the Royal Family.

She was said to be the very first royal fiancée to bag an invitation to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family at Sandringham House.

What’s more, she’s said to have made a great impression on guests, even popping a Christmas cracker with Prince Charles.

Yup. She’s fitting in well.