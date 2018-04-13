Ahead Of His Wedding, It Looks Like Prince Harry Has Chosen His Best Man

Is it big bro Prince William?

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Announcing their engagement last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on 19 May at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor castle.

With just over a month to go until the big day, there’s plenty of wedding prep for the bride and groom-to-be, with final dress alterations to be made and seating plans to be finalised.

There is some wedding prep that we would expect to have been done months in advance – selecting the bridal party for instance – but according to multiple reports, Prince Harry has just asked his brother, Prince William, to be his best man.

The news comes as a surprise, with it widely believed that Prince William wouldn’t be getting the job. This of course wasn’t down to a snubbing, but simply due to the fact that there is no such role as a best man in royal weddings in general, with royal brides and grooms having ‘supporters’ instead.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition on their wedding day back in 2011, appointing their siblings Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton as their best man and maid of honour. Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that Prince Harry is said to be giving his brother the same honour.

But who will Meghan Markle select as her maid of honour? It looks like we’ll have to wait until 19 May to see.