Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discuss Their Plans For A Family

It seems as though we might not be waiting long for another royal baby...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot in the Spring of 2018. And in case you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty excited about it.

The pair – who announced their engagement earlier this week – made their first official visit today.

And, of course, they looked as loved up as ever.

Ah, we just love them.

But a lot of people are still talking about their first ever television interview. Mainly because of how darn cute it was.

Opening up about their relationship and exactly how he popped the question, Harry and Meghan’s swoon-worthy moments were captured and shared across the world wide web.

Yup, major GIF goals.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the subject of babies to come up, with the newly engaged couple getting quizzed on whether they have plans to start a family any time soon.

‘Not currently, no,’ the royal said, while Meghan smiled.

Harry continued: ‘Of course, one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future…’

HOW. EXCITING.

When Prince Harry makes your Friday 🍿🍿🍿 A post shared by L O O K M A G A Z I N E (@lookmagazine) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

With the 33-year-old royal proving how good he is with young people – come on, we all remember that viral popcorn exchange, right? – we have every reason to believe that he would make an incredible dad.

And, with those genes, we think that #Heghan would have some pretty beautiful babies too.

We’ll be watching this space.