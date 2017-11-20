Prince George Is Going To Feature In His Favourite TV Programme, And It’s Adorable

Bless him!

Prince George is possibly the luckiest little boy on the planet at the moment, as the makers of his favourite TV programme have revealed he’s going to be in the show. Pretty cool.

The little royal will be included in a special 30th anniversary episode of Fireman Sam, which dad Prince William revealed he’s a huge fan of earlier this year.

We bet he’s so excited!

The anniversary episode, titled The Prince of Pontypandy, will see Fireman Sam’s hometown visited by a Prince, who ends up saving the day when things go wrong.

Speaking to the BBC, senior producer Ian McCue said: ‘Fireman Sam has been enjoyed by generations over the past 30 years and is a true icon of children’s television around the world.

‘We can’t wait for fans to see the special royal episode and the new series which will be out next year,’ he added.

We’re fairly sure this story is every 4-year-old’s dream come true, and no doubt Prince George will love showing off the episode to his two younger siblings in future.

So sweet!

By Lucy Abbersteen