Police Issue A Statement After The ‘Break-In’ At Prince George’s School

Reports have emerged of a 'security review' at the school that Prince George attends...

Like many four-year-olds across the country, Prince George has just started school. And photos of his arrival at Thomas’s Battersea in London went viral last week.

George was driven from Kensington Palace by his father Prince William, with photographers waiting to document his big day as he made his way into the classroom.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge 📚📝 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

An official video, posted to the palace’s Instagram page, saw William clutching his son’s hand as they made their way through the car park and approached the door.

But it seems as though, after only a week, there’s been a security issue at the school that Prince George attends.

The police have confirmed that a 40-year-old woman has been arrested for attempting to break into the building.

The official statement reads: ‘A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Battersea, south London.

‘The arrest at 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 13 September relates to an incident at Thomas’ Battersea School on Tuesday, 12 September when an individual gained access to its premises.’

The statement from the Met continues: ‘The woman was arrested in the vicinity of the school and has been taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody.

‘We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.’

It adds: ‘Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site.’

Whilst we’re not sure what the intruder’s intentions were for gaining entry into the school, the BBC reports that it was ‘unlikely’ that Prince George was at the school at the time of the break-in.

Kensington Palace is said to have revealed that it’s ‘aware of the issue’ but would ‘not comment further on security measures.’

According to reports, the woman remains in custody at a south London police station.