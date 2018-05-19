Prince George And Princess Charlotte Looked Adorable At The Royal Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were pageboy and bridesmaid for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and they did a wonderful job...

By Mariana Cerqueira

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Meghan Markle’s wedding party as pageboy and bridesmaid.

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked on proudly as their two children entered the church. Princess Charlotte was dressed in a white frock, designed in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris, and Prince George wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat that both his uncle and dad were also wearing.

It was, of course, not the first time that the tots have played important roles at a family wedding; they also took part in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

But whilst Kate and William’s children got to be a part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s special day, their cousins were not given roles.

Royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe explained that the likely reason for this was that Meghan preferred to pick kids who were a little closer to her, such as her close friend’s children.

He told Good Housekeeping: ‘I guess they wanted Meghan to be represented and therefore not choose too many royals.’