The Roles Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Most Likely Have In Harry And Meghan’s Wedding

With their Uncle Harry now engaged to Meghan Markle, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are preparing for two people to join their inner circle.

As well as a new auntie, Meghan Markle, their baby brother or sister is due to become a part of the family next spring.

And while their wedding roles have not been officially announced, we have a couple of guesses about how the littlest royals will be a part of their uncle’s big day.

Earlier this year, Prince George followed in his father’s footsteps and served as a page boy at his aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Back in 1986, Prince William (who was the same age as four-year-old George at the time), was a slightly restless page boy at his uncle Prince Andrew’s wedding to Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Charlotte will probably take on the same role in her aunt’s wedding. In May, the two-year-old was an adorable bridesmaid.

Similar to her little one, Princess Kate was also a bridesmaid for her uncle when she was nine, according to People.

And the brother and sister have a great track record thus far. Following their aunt’s wedding, People reported that guests said the tots were ‘very’ well-behaved.

Because the official date of the wedding has not been announced, it’s unclear whether George and Charlotte’s new sibling– due in April – will make it to the ceremony. On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued a statement about Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement.

‘We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’

We can’t wait for the big day!