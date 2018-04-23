Prince George And Princess Charlotte Arrive To Meet Their Baby Brother

And they look SO cute

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived to meet their new baby brother!

The pair arrived at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London with their father Prince William earlier this evening, just hours after Kate Middleton gave birth.

Kensington Palace announced the happy news at lunchtime, with a tweet reading: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

We then saw William, 35, leave the hospital and drive away, telling reporters that he’d be ‘back in a minute’. Kensington Palace confirmed that he’d gone to pick up George, four – who’d been at school – and two-year-old Charlotte.

Of course, the pair looked as adorable as ever as they made their way up those now-famous steps.

George was wearing his school uniform, while Charlotte matched her dad in a two-tone blue combination. We’re not gonna lie, her cute dress reminds us of the frock Kate, 36, wore when she first introduced George to the world in 2013.

George seemed a little shy in front of the cameras, but Charlotte happily waved at the waiting crowd. Very regal.

It’s thought that Kate and her newborn son – who’s now fifth in line to the throne – will most likely pose in front of photographers later tonight.

We can’t wait to meet the new royal. In the meantime, we’re sending a huge congratulations to the Cambridges!