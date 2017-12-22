Apparently, Prince George And Princess Charlotte Won’t Receive Most Of Their Christmas Gifts

But there's actually a lovely reason...

It looks as though Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be getting all of the presents that are sent their way this Christmas.

Nope, Santa hasn’t added them to the Naughty List. But it has been revealed that all of the gifts sent to the young royals from the public – and, as you can imagine, there’s said to be hundreds – are actually going to be passed on to charity.

A source is said to have told US Weekly that the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William are very careful not to spoil their two young children.

‘They’re both extremely careful,’ the source reportedly told the publication. ‘Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids.’

A spokesperson from the Palace also confirmed the news, explaining: ‘Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household.

‘On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them.’

The statement continued: ‘Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public.’