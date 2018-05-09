You Probably Didn’t Spot This In The New Photo Of Prince Louis And Princess Charlotte

There was a secret nod to Prince George...

In case you missed it, Kensington Palace released an adorable set of pictures of Prince Louis over the weekend.

Taken by the two-week-old’s mum Kate Middleton, the photos celebrated both Louis’ birth and his sister Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.

In the first, Louis could be seen looking cosy in a white all-in-one. A tweet from the Palace’s official page explained: ‘This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.’

The other photo showed Charlotte planting a kiss on her baby brother’s head, with the caption reading: ‘This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.’

Aw.

But while there was no denying the images were gorgeous (we’d like Kate’s photography skills, please), there was something missing from the shoot – Louis and Charlotte’s brother Prince George.

We understand why the four-year-old wasn’t involved, seeing as Kate and husband Prince William were marking occasions involving his two siblings, but we still would’ve liked a glimpse of his cute little face.

We all remember how sweet he and Charlotte were when they went to visit Louis in hospital, right?!

However, if you looked closely, you could see that there was a nod to George in the snaps. Charlotte was wearing a knitted blue cardigan, which appears to be a hand-me-down from her brother.

George wore the same piece for the Queen’s 90th birthday portrait back in 2016.

And with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding coming up later this month, we won’t have to wait long to see the eldest Cambridge child again. He and Charlotte are expected to take on the roles of page boy and flower girl on the big day.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait for Louis to wear that cardi’ in a couple of years.