This article originally appeared on GoodToKnow.co.uk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have appeared in a brand new adorable photograph together with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which has been shared by Kensington Palace today.

The sweet new portrait of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their proud parents will appear on Kate and Prince William’s Christmas card this year, and was captured by royal family photographer Chris Jackson, who also captured the lovely photograph of Prince George and Prince William together on Prince George’s first day of school in September.

The sweet family photo, which was captured earlier this year before Kate and Prince William announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting the couple’s third child, will be one of the family’s last official photographs as a family of four.

Kensington Palace shared the new family portrait via their official Twitter account.