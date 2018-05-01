How Prince George And Princess Charlotte Are Adapting To Baby Brother Prince Louis

By Mariana Cerqueira

From the editors of Good To Know

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have recently welcomed a new baby brother, but how are they adapting to little Prince Louis?

The new prince was born last Monday and his name was finally announced on Friday, after a week of speculation as to what moniker the Cambridges would pick for their third child.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte got to meet their little brother while he was still at hospital, in a display of cuteness that melted hearts all over the world.

It can be hard to predict how children will react to having a new sibling, but Us Weekly reports that they were completely taken by Louis.

A source reportedly told the publication: ‘George and Charlotte were with the baby for 25 minutes and were very excited to meet their new sibling.’

According to the insider, they would have likely skipped their usual bedtime, continuing: ‘It’s unlikely they’ll be asleep when William and Kate arrive home. They’ll be up all night, excited about their new brother.’

There are also reports claiming that Charlotte is adapting to Louis better than George, but for a very logical reason.

While the eldest of Kate and Wills’ brood had to return to school on Tuesday morning, Princess Charlotte only had to go to nursery on Thursday morning, which gave her more time to bond with her brother.

As William also had a few royal events to attend last week – where he proved that life as a new dad is exhausting no matter who you are – it sounds like Kate and Charlotte had Louis all to themselves.

But no doubt that has all changed after they had a weekend to spend time together, in what was their first ever as a family of five.

And there’s another reason why this was a very special weekend for the family, as Sunday was Kate and William’s wedding anniversary.

The couple have been married for seven years, after their spectacular nuptials in 2011.