So This Is Who Prince George Played In His First School Nativity

This is ADORABLE

By Alexandra Whittaker

From the editors of InStyle US

Prince George may not be the biggest fan of school, but it sounds like he’s at least having some fun when it comes to extracurricular activities.

The Telegraph reports that Prince George had a role in his first-ever school nativity play, and his dad Prince William couldn’t be prouder.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton were visiting the Children’s Global Media Summit in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, William took time to talk about Prince George’s theatrical debut while speaking with other children.

‘I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,’ he said. ‘He was a sheep.’

A sheep. A sheep, guys.

The only thing better than knowing this sweet news would be a picture of Prince George fully outfitted in his sheep costume.

While we (very sadly) don’t have that, we’d bet serious money that he looked adorable.