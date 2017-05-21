Is This Why Prince George Cried At Pippa Middleton’s Wedding?

The three-year-old was seen getting a ticking off from mum Kate Middleton...

We still can’t get over how beautiful Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding looked yesterday.

The couple said their vows at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, in front of around 300 friends and family.

Guests included Pippa’s older sister Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William, whose children Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as part of a group of page boys and bridesmaids.

Wearing co-ordinating white and green outfits, the youngsters were adorable. Charlotte and the bridesmaids sported sweet flower crowns on their heads, while George and the page boys were decked out in shorts and long socks.

But while they may have appeared as though butter wouldn’t melt, it seems things weren’t quite so smooth-sailing behind the scenes.

Well, George and Charlotte are only three and two…

As they prepared to walk down the aisle, Kate was seen putting her fingers to her lips and shushing the group.

Then later on, it looked as though she was giving George a bit of a telling-off. Why was this? Well, according to MailOnline, he’d stood on Pippa’s Giles Deacon dress. Eeeep.

George appeared a little sulky and teary afterwards, before Kate crouched down to comfort him.

All in all, the littl’uns seemed to do a grand job. They were snapped scattering petals as Pippa, 33, and 41-year-old James made their way out of the church.

The couple stopped to wave to waiting crowds, before treating them to a romantic kiss. Aw.

Kids will be kids, eh? We reckon Pippa was having far too much of a wonderful day to worry about George’s mishap.