Prince William Drops Son Prince George Off For His First Day At School

Kate Middleton wasn't able to see the four-year-old off due to her Hyperemesis Gravidarum

We can’t quite believe Prince George is old enough to be starting school, but he is. And he has!

The four-year-old arrived at Thomas’s Battersea in London this morning, after being driven from Kensington Palace with his father Prince William.

In a video posted to the palace’s Instagram page, William clutched his son’s hand as they made their way through the car park and approached the door.

We saw Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, shake hands with both William and George, before escorting them to his reception classroom.

The clip was captioned: ‘This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom.’

Unfortunately, George’s mother Kate Middleton wasn’t able to see her son off on his big day.

She’d hoped to be there but is still suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, the severe morning sickness that she battled during her first two pregnancies. She’s already been forced her to cancel royal engagements, and is currently being looked after at the family home.

Kensington Palace announced earlier this week that Kate and William, both 35, are expecting their third child together, with a tweet reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.’

The Queen and both families are ‘delighted with the news’.

The couple married in 2011 and became parents to George two years later. Daughter Princess Charlotte arrived in 2015.

We’re sending a big congratulations to the royals at this exciting time, and hope George has a brilliant time on his first day at school!