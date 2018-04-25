You Probably Missed Prince George And Princess Charlotte’s Cute Sibling Moment

By Jessica Ransom

From the editors of Good To Know

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a rare public appearance on Monday when they arrived at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London to meet their new baby brother.

You probably saw Charlotte reach peak cuteness with her wave to the world’s cameras – but you might have missed the adorable moment she shared with her older brother just afterwards.

The Duchess of Cambridge and husband Prince William welcomed their third child at 11.01am on 23 April and the little boy, whose name is yet to be revealed, weighed 8lbs 7oz – making him the heaviest royal baby in 100 years.

As the new baby’s royal siblings arrived to meet him for the first time, George left the car looking visibly nervous but his little sister was beaming and gave everyone outside the hospital a wave.

This almost took all the attention away from her new sibling as people around the world gushed over the little royal.

However, with all the buzz around the third royal baby and the wave you might have also missed a simply adorable sibling moment between George and Charlotte.

Footage from the day shows the pair being led into the doors of St Mary’s by their dad. Once in the building Prince William steps out of the way and Prince George, now more relaxed with his back to all the cameras, puts his arm around little sister Charlotte.

Lots of people who were watching the live coverage unfold commented on the moment on social media.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

One person tweeted: ‘I think George puts his arm around Charlotte when they’re inside 😍.’ Another said: ‘Omg I saw this earlier, I died! Literally the cutest thing I have ever seen 😍😍.’

A third wrote: ‘Omg they are so cute, congratulations to u both becoming a big brother and sister 💙❤.’

Other Twitter users have joked that perhaps the moment isn’t as cute as we think and is in fact Prince George giving his sister a little tap on the head – a classic sibling provocation that any parent will recognise!

One person wrote: ‘🤣that is definitely Prince George FLICKING the back of Princess Charlotte’s head as they enter the Lindo Wing’.

Lolz. Kids will be kids, eh?