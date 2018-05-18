BREAKING NEWS: Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

After much speculation surrounding the attendance of her father, Meghan Markle has now confirmed that Prince Charles will be the one to give her away on her wedding day.

At her request, her future father-in-law will walk her down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Saturday.

‘Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,’ a statement, which was shared on the official Twitter account for Kensington Palace, read.

The Prince of Wales is also said to be ‘pleased to welcome her to the royal family in this way.’

Many expected that her mother Doria Ragland, who is believed to have now met some of the Royal Family, would step in, after Meghan’s father confirmed that he would no longer be attending the ceremony for health reasons.

Doria will meet the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh for the first time at Windsor Castle later on Friday, most likely for afternoon tea, the Telegraph reports.